Iran Nuke Deal 'in Final Text', Says EU As Diplomats Finalise Draft To Restore JCPOA Pact

The Iran nuclear deal “is now in final text” as the diplomats involved in the negotiations in Vienna to restore the pact returned to their capitals on Monday. The European Union (EU) top foreign policy diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement that “what can be negotiated was negotiated” for the revival of the Iran nuclear pact also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The pact was signed in 2015 between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, providing relief from sanctions to Tehran in exchange for restricting Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

But in 2018, the deal was pushed into uncertainty after the US unilaterally withdrew from the pact and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran. In the months that followed, Tehran significantly ramped up its nuclear activities and it has taken several months of negotiations to restore the deal. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani was headed to Tehran for consultations, according to state media as the talks for restoring the nuclear deal drew close on August 8.

On the same day, the coordinator of the deal, Borrell said, “Negotiators used these days of discussions and proximity talks between the US and Iran to fine tune and address - with technical adjustments - a handful of issues remaining in the text that I have put on the table last July 21, as coordinator of the JCPOA nuclear deal” while adding that there are political decisions involved in the paragraphs that need to be “taken in the capitals”.

What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text.



However, behind every technical issue and every paragraph lies a political decision that needs to be taken in the capitals.



If these answers are positive, then we can sign this deal. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 8, 2022

‘Nuclear deal will be restored’, said Russia’s envoy

Additionally, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov revealed that the draft presented by the 27-nation-bloc provides relief to Iran from the sanctions for restricting the nuclear program. As per a DW report, Ulyanov said that the negotiating parties must now decide “if the draft is acceptable for them," Moscow's envoy to the talks said. "In case of no objection the nuclear deal will be restored."

However, despite the optimism showcased by multiple negotiators, Iran did not share the same view. Iranian Foreign Ministry official was quoted by state news agency IRNA as saying that Tehran “is not at a stage to talk about finalizing the deal." The official added that Iran “will convey its additional views and considerations after more comprehensive discussions in Tehran."

It is to mention that the informal negotiations were stalled for several months until the talks resumed in Vienna last week. The talks started in April 2021 before they reached a deadlock in March 2021.

