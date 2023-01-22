Iran Parliament To Label European's Armies As Terrorist Groups Over IRGC Terror Label Vote

The European Union’s plan to blacklist the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has sparked a major act of retaliation from Iran, with its Parliament speaker stating that Tehran will designate troops of European nations as terrorist organsations. According to Tasnim news agency, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in a meeting on Sunday that the Iranian parliament will take “retaliatory, swift and decisive action” against those who plan to sanction or label the IRGC as a terrorist group, adding that the parliament will designate European armies as terrorist organizations and implement all measures in order to counter them.

Qalibaf also condemned the West, including the European governments and claimed that they had a “dangerous tendency” of backing terrorism against Iran. He also warned that doing so could spark a wave of retaliation by the Islamic Republic. Furthermore, the speaker denounced Europe for its history of allegedly supporting the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist organization.

The European Parliament’s decision to blacklist the IRGC has garnered condemnation from some of Iran’s top officials and commanders. “Europe has not learnt lessons from its past mistakes and thinks that it can undermine the magnificent IRGC, which is empowered by faith, trust, strength and determination, with such statements,” said Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC.

Iranian officials condemn Europe's plan to blacklist IRGC

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the EU’s move comes from its resentment over how the IRGC has strongly fought against terrorism. “The reason behind the anger of the ‘global club of terrorists’ is crystal clear. The IRGC is the world’s largest counter-terrorism institution,” he said on Twitter on Friday.

Qalibaf also criticized the decision previously and said “If the European Union makes such a decision and lists the Guards as a terrorist organization, it means that the European Union acts as a supporter of terrorism, because the IRGC is the biggest and most successful anti-terrorist entity,” Iran International reported.

Moreover, Iran’s army issued a statement on Friday and said that the decision only shows Europe’s “desperation” and inability to support the unrest in the country. “The measure of the European Parliament, which claims to be fighting terrorism, against an anti-terrorist institution is out of their desperation and failure in supporting recent riots in Iran,” read the statement.