Iran: Passenger Plane Slips Off Runway Onto Residential Street

An Iranian passenger plane skid off from the runway and landed in the middle of the residential street in Mahshahr on January 27. According to international media reports, nearly 150 passengers on the Caspian Airlines passenger plane are safe after the incident. Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation's spokesperson, Reza Jafarzadeh reportedly said that 'fortunately' all people are safe.

The Tehran-Mashahr flight reportedly overshot the runway upon landing and went off-course making it stop on a city street. The video of the dramatic incident was shot by witnesses, however, the cause of the incident is under investigation. This crash comes as Iran is reportedly still coping with the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran which killed 176 people.

Just happened now iranian plane semi crashed in the street

طائرة ركاب مدنية إيرانية تابعة لشركة كاسبين تخرج عن مدرج مطار معشور، وتهبط في شوارع مدينة معشور في الأحواز الأن .! pic.twitter.com/7zc9PybDHE — Ahmed Jasim (@AhmedMJasim1) January 27, 2020

The Ukrainian jetliner crash

The downing of the plane was a mistake from the Iranian military as the accident happened hours after Tehran had fired dozens of missiles on two Iraqi military bases that were hosting the US-led coalition forces. Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation in its report said that the Ukranian plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran on January 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles.

The second preliminary investigation report says that the Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Ukranian jetliner from the north. The report further stated that the plane took off at 6:12 am local time and it lost all contact with air traffic control at around 8,100 feet. The Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft disappeared from secondary radar at 6:15 am and from primary radar at 6:18 am.

Most of the citizens onboard the Ukranian flight were Iranians or dual citizens; 57 people among those killed were from Canada while 11 were from Ukraine. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for 'national unity' after its military 'unintentionally' shot down the jetliner due to 'human error'. Rouhani reportedly also flagged the need for changes in the way Iran is run in the wake of demonstrations that are being held in the country for consecutively four days in Tehran after the Boeing 737 was downed in a catastrophic error.

(With inputs from Agencies)