Iran Pledges 'full Cooperation' With UN Atomic Watchdog During Rafael Grossi's Visit

Iran has pledged full cooperation with the UN atomic watchdog, said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi at a conference in Vienna as he arrived in the country on March 4. In a joint statement released on Saturday, Grossi said that he had “constructive” meetings with Iran's officials in Tehran, including with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's minister of foreign affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the vice president of the Islamic Republic and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

The two-day visit by the head of the IAEA comes as Iran was suspected of enriching the uranium particles to near weapons-grade level. “By having a constructive discussion and having good agreements, like I am sure we are going to have, we are going to be paving the way for important agreements,” Grossi told a news conference on Saturday, speaking alongside the head of Iran’s atomic energy organisation, Mohammad Eslami.

Iran agrees to the reinstallation of monitoring equipment at nuclear sites: Grossi

According to IAEA, the high-level meeting with President Raisi paved the way for taking steps to facilitate enhanced cooperation, to expedite as appropriate the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues. Iran has agreed to the reinstallation of monitoring equipment across its nuclear sites, as well as will allow the nuclear expert to investigate the uranium traces at three previously undeclared sites. "There was a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems. We have agreed that both will be operating again," said Grossi, adding that a meeting will be arranged in the future to implement these agreements—"very, very soon."

IAEA and Iran, in a joint agreement, agreed on collaboration and implementing "full conformity" with the competencies of the IAEA and the rights and obligations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement. With respect to the outstanding nuclear safeguards issues related linked to at least three locations, "Iran expressed its readiness to continue its cooperation and provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," said Grossi. The latter also noted that ﻿﻿Iran, "on a voluntary basis" has agreed to allow the IAEA to implement verification and monitoring activities at its nuclear facilities.