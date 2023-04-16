Iran Police To Incorporate 'smart Technology' To Impose Draconian Hijab Laws

The draconian Iran regime is planning to incorporate “smart” technology in its endeavour to impose a crackdown on hijab law violators. The authoritarian regime has been dealing with the nationwide anti-hijab protest that erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The Iranian administration addressed the issue by imposing a violent crackdown on the protest. On April 15, the Iranian police announced that it will be using smart technology in public places to identify women who are failing to wear a hijab.

According to Mirror UK, the police stated that they will impose these measures in an effort to track teenage girls and women who do not follow hijab rules on the streets of Iran. They stated that they will use smart tools and smart cameras in public places and thoroughfares to keep strong surveillance. “The crime of promoting unveiling will be dealt with in the criminal court whose decisions are final and unappealable,” Deputy Attorney General Ali Jamadi told local media as per the report by Mirror UK.

A move to prevent ‘resistance against the hijab law’

In the Saturday statement, the Iranian police asserted that they are taking these measures to “prevent resistance against the hijab law”. Following the death of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian women burned their scarves and cut their hair as a symbol of protest. The slogan of “Woman. Life. Freedom” were heard all around the world. However, the Iranian administration has aggressively pushed the hijab laws on the women of Iran. In April, two women in Iran were arrested after a man threw yoghurt on them for not fully covering their heads.

Meanwhile, Ahmad-Reza Radan, the chief commander of Iran’s police stated that the forces under his command will use advanced technologies and equipment such as CCTVs to identify women who are not following the mandatory Islamic dress code. The administration is adamant about pushing these measures since appearing without a veil in public has become a common sight, even in small conservative areas, following the Mahsa Amini protests. The nationwide protest was one of the biggest challenges the Iranian regime faced since the 1979 Iran revolution which eventually led to the establishment of the current regime.