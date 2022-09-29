Iran President Raisi Warns Anti-hijab Protesters, Says Don't Create 'chaos' In The Nation

While stating that the nation is "saddened" over the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that no one is permitted to "cause chaos" in the nation, BBC News reported citing State TV. Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in the custody of Iran's 'morality' police, three days after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a headscarf loosely.

Speaking to state TV, Ebrahim Raisi asserted that those who participated in the "riots" must be "dealt with decisively" and termed it the demand of the people. Raisi said that investigation was being conducted into the death of Mahsa Amini and forensic experts will submit a report in the coming days. He accused "the enemy", including the US of attempting to "pit" people against each other in Iran. Police have denied any involvement in the death of Mahsa Amini and claimed that she collapsed at a detention centre after a heart attack. Amini's family has raised doubts over the claims made by police. As per State TV, 41 people including security personnel have been killed since the protests erupted in Iran. Furthermore, more than 1,200 people have been arrested since the protests began. The Iran Human Rights group has claimed that 76 protestors have been killed by security personnel in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe cuts hair

Women in large numbers have held a protest against the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. The furious women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen cutting their hair and burning headscarves to showcase opposition after Amini's death. In the latest sign of support, a British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who spent six years in prison in Iran has cut her hair. She has chopped her hair in solidarity with Iranian protesters in video footage obtained by BBC Persian.

In the video, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said, "For my mother, for my daughter, for the fear of solitary confinement, for the women of my country, for freedom." Notably, Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in 2016 over spying charges which have been denied by her. She was released in March 2022 after a negotiation between the governments of the UK and Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi has said that the actresses who removed their headscarves in social media posts to try finding new jobs, according to AP. Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi has warned famous figures who have backed the protesters that they must pay for the damage caused to the public property.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP