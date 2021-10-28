Iran: Prez Raisi Says Cyber Attack On Fuel Sector Aimed To Create 'disorder & Disruption'

Hours after a cyberattack sabotaged Iran’s gas stations, hardliner president Ebrahim Raisi said that it was designed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption.” While the President stopped short of pinning the blame on any country, the theocracy is believed to blame “anti-Iran” forces for the same, according to a report by the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Raisi also called for “serious readiness” to the cyber threats- which has now gripped major world powers.

“There should be serious readiness in the field of cyberwar and related bodies should not allow the enemy to follow their ominous aims to make problem in the trend of people’s life,” Raisi said. State television later aired footage of the president visiting a gas station in central Tehran.

On Tuesday, a cyberattack targeted gas stations across Iran, leaving the motorists stranded in long queues for several hours as the government-issued electronic cards became non-operational. While it remains unclear what caused the major compromise and breach of security at the pumps that deliver subsidised fuel to the Iranians, the state media reported that the incident was aimed at directly challenging Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Wednesday, state-run IRNA news reported that roughly 80% of Iran’s gas stations had begun selling fuel again. However, AP journalists reported long queues of snaked at gas stations.

Oil Ministry calls for an emergency meeting

Meanwhile, the country’s oil ministry officials called for an “emergency meeting” to resolve the technical problem, according to the semiofficial ISNA news agency, which called the technical disruption as ‘cyberattack’. The agency stated that the government-issued card punched in to buy fuel through the machines on Tuesday flashed back an error code with a message: “Cyberattack 64411.” The digits displayed on the machines are reportedly associated with Iran’s hotline that runs through Khamenei's office. The phone line handles questions about Islamic law.

Farsi-language satellite channels broadcasted footage of drivers protesting in Isfahan, a major Iranian city, with electronic billboards that read: “Khamenei! Where is our gas?” “Free gas in Jamaran gas station,” referring to the supreme leader’s house address. The digits “64411” also mirrored an attack in July targeting Iran's railroad system, according to Tehran’s state news outlets.

(Image: AP)