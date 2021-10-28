Iran Proposes Plan To Alleviate Afghan Residents' Sufferings, Calls For 'friendly' Govt

Iran on Wednesday presented a proposal aimed at “alleviating people’s suffering” in Afghanistan and preventing the rise of threats in the Taliban controlled country. Addressing media reporters, the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that it was against the interest of Iran that Afghanistan re-enters a new circle of civil war. His remarks came while speaking in the aftermath of a high-level ministerial meeting that focussed on the formation of an inclusive government in the central Asian country.

Iran, which shares over the 1,000-kilometre-long land border with Afghanistan has been affected by the Taliban takeover, primarily because of the migrant influx. On Wednesday, Abdollahian revealed details of Iran’s reformation proposal stating that it requires Afghanistan to have an “all-embracing” government that allows “effective participation” of all “ethnic and religious groups”. According to Xinhua, he urged neighbouring countries to use their influence in the region to exacerbate the formation of such a government.

Taliban should ensure regional security

Additionally, the Iranian lawmaker also called on the incumbent Taliban administration to take over its responsibilities and ensure women rights and freedom, fight terrorism and cater to the basic needs of the country’s residents. Furthermore, he called on the Sunni Pashtun Talibs to adopt a “friendly approach” to neighbour and assure that no terror attack is launched from Afghan soil, according to Xinhua. Wednesday's meeting saw foreign ministers from six countries, including Russia, in attendance.

Recently, the Taliban acknowledged for the first time that the old government's (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) collapse was not in the people's best interests and did not occur in a planned manner. In a special interview with Tolo News, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid made the remarks. "In my opinion, Afghanistan was damaged by it because if war was stopped and we reached a meaningful negotiation, the situation would have been better and different from now. And the result would have avoided the collapse of institutions and the fleeing of people from the country," he stated, Tolo News reported. According to the news agency, Mujahid stated that if peace negotiations between the two Afghan sides had persisted and culminated in the conclusion of the country's war, the situation would be better than it is now.

