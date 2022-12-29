Iran Protests: Human Rights Group Alarmed As 100 Detainees Face Death Penalty

Around 100 Iranians have been arrested over the nationwide anti-hijab protests and would be facing charges punishable by death, reported the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR). The group has been reporting the Iran protests on social media platforms amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran and has released a report on the official website. In the document, they have shared the current scenario of the Iran protests and the death toll. Deaths have been recorded in 25 provinces and around 130 people have died in Sistan and Baluchistan and 53 people have died in West Azerbaijan and Kurdistan each, as per the report shared by the group.

The report by Iran Human Rights (IHR) group has also been reported by the local news channel and the same has been tweeted:

Human rights group voices against Iran's death penalty

Iran protests have picked up a pace since September after an Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women, reported the Guardian. In order to curb the protest Iranian authorities have not only banned artists who have been voicing against the Iranian regime but also sentencing the death penalty after arresting the demonstrators. Earlier this month, two men have been executed in connection with the protests.

As per Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) report published on December 27, at least 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by the Iranian security forces in the current nationwide protests and these have been recently verified cases from the first two months of the protests. While condemning the execution of the protestors and death penalty charges, the documents shared that 100 people have been killed and thousands have been arrested, however, people's uprising to achieve their basic human rights continues.