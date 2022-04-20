Iran Refuses To Accept Afghan Diplomats From Taliban Regime; 'New Govt Not Considered Yet'

Afghanistan continues to struggle to get recognition from the international community after the Taliban takeover, which has also impacted the diplomatic relations of the country. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Iran has refused to accept diplomats of the Taliban leadership until the Taliban gets full recognition from the international community. As per the reports of Tolo News, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the new government and political system in Afghanistan must be acknowledged by the international community so that the Islamic Emirate can send new delegates.

Saeed Khatibzadeh also called on the Taliban to identify the perpetrators of the attack on Iran's political representatives in Afghanistan, referring to a demonstration conducted outside the Iranian embassy in Herat. Iran's refusal of the diplomats of Taliban leadership comes as the Islamic Emirate delegation is set to visit Tehran in the near future to discuss current issues. The trip's specific date is yet to be confirmed.

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister & Iranian Foreign Minister spoke on phone

In addition, acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke on the phone about the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran, as well as other political and economic issues, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Muttaqi reassured Hossein Amir-Abdollahian about providing full protection for Iranian diplomatic missions, diplomats and personnel in Afghanistan, whilst expressing great concern over recent events and attacks in Herat, according to Tehran Times. Amir-Abdollahian claimed that several million Afghans have been guests of Iran for over 40 years, and they have access to required and adequate facilities. Notably, it has been nearly eight months since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, and they have yet to be recognised by most countries.

Taliban is desperate for international recognition

Russia, Pakistan, Qatar, China and Turkmenistan have allowed the presence of Taliban diplomats in Afghan embassies and diplomatic missions while refusing to recognise the current administration. Taliban, who are desperate for international recognition, have been reminded time and time again that respect for women and human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government and not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven for terrorism are all conditions for international recognition.

