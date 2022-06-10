Iran Removes 27 Cameras From Nuclear Facilities, IAEA Calls It 'fatal Blow' To 2015 Deal

Iranian officials removed 27 surveillance cameras installed at the country’s nuke facilities in a move that could mark the final nail in the coffin of a nuclear deal that has been in limbo for months now. On Thursday, the Islamic Republic informed the UN Nuclear watchdog about its decision to remove the cameras which are “basically all” the monitoring equipment installed by IAEA as a part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal. Inked in 2015, the JCPOA restricts Iran’s capacity to enrich Uranium and also puts all its nuclear facilities under international surveillance in return for the relaxation of western sanctions.

The move was, however, made in retaliation to a resolution passed a day earlier. On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors endorsed a resolution slamming the Islamic Republic for stonewalling an investigation into an undeclared nuclear site. While the resolution stopped short of giving a particular timeframe for Iran to comply, it was passed by 30-2. Soon after, Tehran announced its retaliatory measure to remove the monitoring devices from its four nuclear sites. In addition, it also declared plans to install more advanced centrifuges at an underground facility.

'Serious challenge'

The Director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi , who made an official visit to Iran in March in an attempt to salvage the now-rotten deal, said that move could deal a “fatal blow” to JCPOA. He gave the country a window for three to four weeks to reinstall the camera, stating that their removal obstructs the IAEA’s surveillance of Iranian nuclear facilities. “This, of course, poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there," the IAEA's director-general further warned. Meanwhile, the US state department described the Iranian move to withdraw surveillance cameras as “extremely regrettable”.

In recent weeks, the Western Asian country has been accused of enriching uranium in high volume, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before. This has reportedly caused concerns to world powers that negotiators would be unable to reach an agreement. In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. After Joe Biden succeeded Trump, he vowed to revive the deal but clarified that it would only happen once Tehran comes into full compliance with the terms. Tehran, on the other hand, demanded Washington to comply first by lifting all the sanctions and embargoes imposed by Trump.



(Image: Facebook/@Rafael Mariano Grossi/AP/Pixabay)



