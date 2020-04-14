Iran Reports 111 More Coronavirus Deaths, Nationwide Toll Soars To 4,585

Iran on April 13 reported 111 new fatalities from COVID-19 taking the nationwide toll to 5,485, international media reported citing the Iranian health ministry. Iran, which is the worst affected nation in the middle east has till now reported nearly 73,303 cases of coronavirus out of which 45, 983 have recovered. According to Health Ministry spokesman, Kiannoush Jaanpore, there were 1,617 new cases reported on April 13, 2020.

The trend of relatively stable and decreasing new cases of contamination, which has been observed in recent days, has also continued over the past 24 hours, he said in a televised conference. He further said that all people must always continue to avoid unnecessary travel to avoid contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection.

'Iran did it better'

This comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on April 11 said that while Europe was facing the only coronavirus, Iran has been grappling with both, COVID-19 as well as 'sanctions' imposed on it. Speaking further he said, however, both the viruses have been defeated by ‘solidarity among Iranian people’, international media reported. The virus which originated in Wuhan, China has now spiralled to infect 881,110 across Europe and kill 76,768 across the continent.

Read: Senior US Diplomat Says Threat To American Troops From Iran Remains ‘significant’

Read: Rouhani Says Iran Battling COVID-19 Along With Virus Of Sanctions

Speaking at the Anti Coronavirus Headquarters meetings, the Iranian leader reportedly compared the death rate in Europe with that of Iran and said that "Iran had done better". The President also announced that ‘low risk’ activities, after receiving authorization code, would be allowed to resume in the capital city Tehran from April 25 after observing health protocols.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump, which imposed heavy sanctions on Iran had expressed no objection with European countries sending medical aid to Iran. US-Iran relationship became strained after Trump imposed sanctions on the Shiite nation accusing it of developing nuclear weapons. Previously, US' Secretary of States Mike Pompeo had said that they had offered “humanitarian assistance" to the Islamist republic adding that he regrets that they had declined the proposal.

Read: 44 Indian Evacuees From Iran Successfully Complete Covid Isolation In Mumbai Naval Outpost

Read: Rouhani Says Iran Battling COVID-19 Along With Virus Of Sanctions

(Image credits: AP)