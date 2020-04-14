Iran Reports Less Than 100 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours For First Time In A Month

Iran on April 14 said that the number of dead has dropped below a hundred for the first time since the month of March. Kianoush Jahanpour, health ministry’s spokesperson reportedly announced that a total of 98 people have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the overall death toll to 4,683. "Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease... but after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures," he said at a televised conference. Meanwhile, a total of 48,129 people have recovered from the infection.

'Iran did it better'

On April 14, Iran reported a total of 1,574 new cases bringing the number of total infections to 74,877. This comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on April 11 said that while Europe was facing the only coronavirus, Iran has been grappling with both, COVID-19 as well as 'sanctions' imposed on it. Speaking further he said, however, both the viruses have been defeated by ‘solidarity among Iranian people’, international media reported.

Speaking at the Anti Coronavirus Headquarters meetings, the Iranian leader reportedly compared the death rate in Europe with that of Iran and said that "Iran had done better". The President also announced that ‘low risk’ activities, after receiving authorization code, would be allowed to resume in the capital city Tehran from April 25 after observing health protocols.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump, which imposed heavy sanctions on Iran had expressed no objection with European countries sending medical aid to Iran. US-Iran relationship became strained after Trump imposed sanctions on the Shiite nation accusing it of developing nuclear weapons. Previously, US' Secretary of States Mike Pompeo had said that they had offered “humanitarian assistance" to the Islamist republic adding that he regrets that they had declined the proposal.

(Image Credits: AP)