Iran Reports 'one Death In Every Two Minutes' Due To Highly Infectious COVID Delta Variant

Iran reported over 39,139 new infections and 508 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday. However, irrespective of the government's claim, Iran's state TV on Monday said that 'at least one person is dying every two minutes' in the country due to the highly contagious delta variant spread in the country. The state TV said, "Every two seconds one person gets infected in Iran and almost every two minutes one person dies from the coronavirus."

The television also reported that the authorities marked at least 31 provinces to red alert after the health department indicating a steep surge in covid cases. The authorities also restricted businesses that attract a large number of people and allowed only essential markets to operate. The COVID infection in Iran has been increasing since June and the officials have warned that the country is witnessing a 'fifth wave' due to the spread of delta variant. Reportedly, the capital city is facing the highest numbers of deaths and hospitalisations.

'Never seen such drastic conditions in hospitals': Virus task force official

Nader Tavakoli, deputy head of Tehran's virus task force told ISNA news agency that the covid related deaths are likely to increase in the coming days. According to him, the country has never seen so many COVID-19 patients in critical condition and added that the major government hospitals in the capital are running out of beds. "We have no idea when we would reach the peak of this fifth wave," added Tavakoli. Meanwhile, the loath approach of the Iranian government regarding the covid-19 vaccine further fuelling the new infections in the country.

Vaccination in Iran

According to the data given by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford, only 3.3 per cent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated. It is worth noting that the country has vigorously promoted the local production of coronavirus vaccines after the US imposed sanctions resulting in complicated banking transactions.

The government claimed that its domestic vaccine provides 85 per cent protection from the covid virus. However, the Iranian government failed to disclose the data or details regarding the efficacy of the vaccine. Moreover, the government shows reluctance to impose the nationwide lockdown as it is already facing hardship due to the United States imposed sanctions.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)