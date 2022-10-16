Iran 'responsible' For Safety Of 'wrongfully' Detained Americans In Evin Prison, Says US

US Department of State said Saturday that Iran was fully accountable for the safety of Americans that were detained and kept in the Evin prison, which caught a huge fire after the clashes erupted at the facility. “Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price tweeted. Furthermore, he said that Washington was monitoring the incident “with urgency.”

Detention cell known for mistreatment of detainees

A huge fire spread at the Evin prison Saturday night as protests sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death intensified around the Islamic Republic for the fifth week. Iran is known for the mistreatment of detainees at the cell that is located in northern Tehran. It is particularly famous for the bad treatment of political prisoners including Americans and other foreign prisoners. French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and US citizen Siamak Namazi, were also taken back into custody this week after a temporary release, according to their families.

Demonstrations, over the recent week, who are protesting Amini’s death were also sent there. The fire broke out after the sound of gunfire, as could be heard in video footage shared by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights on Twitter.

“A fire is spreading in Evin prison” and an “explosion was heard from the facility", the 1500tasvir social media channel that monitors protests and police violations wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. is committed to helping Iranians as their government violently suppresses peaceful protests. We will continue to impose costs on those responsible for the repression and brutal crackdown of peaceful demonstrators. Read @SecBlinken's remarks: https://t.co/XeyaFZYkpY — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 15, 2022

A senior security official at the prison said that “troubles and clashes took place on Saturday night” in the facility and that “rioters” had started a fire that was seen in the footage, Iranian state media IRNA reported. “The situation is currently completely under control,” the IRNA news agency said. At least eight were wounded. Iran, earlier yesterday, had arraigned the European Union for what it described as its "unrealistic approach" regarding the unrest as the bloc prepared to slap crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic's hardliner cleric regime.

"We recommend that Europeans look at the issue with a realistic approach," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call, according to a readout by the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The EU is slated to act in line with allies United States, Canada, and the UK, all of whom have sanctioned Iran’s morality police and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, and senior entities in both the Iranian morality police and general police force. Canada, in turn, banned the travel of an estimated 10,000 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps into Ottawa.