Iran Sanctions 51 US Officials, Top Military Brass Over Soleimani's Assassination

In an attempt to ‘punish’ the US for ordering a drone strike that killed IRGC’s top commander Lt. Gen Qassem Suleimani two years ago, Iran has imposed sanctions on dozens of United States officials. In a statement on Jan 8, the Iran's Foreign Ministry said that Iran has blacklisted 51 Americans for carrying out a “terrorist act” against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Soleimnai in Iraq in 2020, and human rights violations.

Iran's Prosecutor-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told state television that “criminal former president Trump” is at the top of the list of those behind the attack prepared by Iran, which also includes about 127 suspects and 74 US nationals who were "involved" in Soleimani’s killing in 2020. Some of the names on Iran’s list are US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, United States Marine Corps general Kenneth McKenzie, scores of Pentagon officials, and commanders in several US bases across the middle east, according to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry accessed by the US media outlets.

Iran had added the name of the former US leader Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last year for the assassination of the IRGC commander, and it rigorously demanded that they be arrested via a warrant issued by a global police agency Interpol.

Two Interpol arrest requests against Trump

Iran has issued at least two Interpol arrest requests by January 5, 2021. The regime, on one occasion, issued a “red notice” request for Trump’s detention as well as demanded legal action against 47 other American officials. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced during a press conference at the time.

As Iran marked the second anniversary of Soleimani’s killing, President Ebrahim Raisi demanded in a state address that Trump, Pompeo and others must be tried in a “fair court”. He threatened revenge by the “resistance axis” if Washington failed to hold those behind the attack accountable. Tehran has also requested the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council to take formal action against the US and Israel, both of whom it says had carried out a covert operation jointly to neutralise the key Iranian military figure.