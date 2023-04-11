Iran, Saudi Arabia Prepare To Appoint Ambassadors, Open Consulate

Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two longtime regional rivals, are in talks about restoring diplomatic relations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by Russia's state-affiliated news agency Sputnik. The two countries have started the process of appointing ambassadors, Kanaani added. "The initial steps between Iran and Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassadors have been made," he was quoted as saying on April 10. A technical delegation will be leaving from Tehran for Riyadh on April 11, Kanaani informed, adding that the two countries are making preparations for the opening of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital and the consulate in Jeddah.

A major reconciliation step

Mideast archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia took a major reconciliation step towards restoring regional peace last week. The two Sunni and Shiite-dominated countries formally restored the diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift and severing of bilateral ties. As the war in Europe's eastern flank continues unabated, the two agreed to work towards regional stability and pursue economic and trade co-operation. On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that the Islamic Republic is set to reopen the consulate general in Mashhad under the normalising agreement to restore diplomatic relations that had been dismantled over several years.

"The recent agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have a positive effect on boosting cooperation in order to improve peace and stability and on strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries and in the region," the Iranian spokesman reportedly noted.

In March, China brokered a landmark peace deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia opening a historic new chapter. Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a briefing, appealed to both countries to improve their ties as arch-rivals in the Middle East faced many economic challenges. Xi, who mediated talks between Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, stressed that the two countries must uphold the "spirit of good neighbourliness," according to PTI. An agreement was signed on March 11 in Beijing.

China's efforts are being seen as it emerging as a major power rivalling the US, especially in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine.