Iran Says EU Proposal For Nuke Deal 'has Not Satisfied' Tehran's Demands; Talks Underway

Iran on Monday stressed that its demands are not entirely met in the European Union (EU) proposal to restore the 2015 nuclear deal while also demanding more to revive the accord. According to IRNA, foreign ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly press briefing, “Relative progress has been made, but the progress has not fully satisfied Iran's legal demand, and we have other expectations from the other side and we believe that all interests should be met.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson also said that discussions are underway in Tehran to submit additional statements to the proposal submitted by the 27-nation-bloc. Moreover, Kanaani reportedly confirmed that while an agreement is close, it will only be reached given all parties involved respect Iran’s “red lines” and account for its interests. Kanaani’s remarks came after the EU’s top foreign policy diplomat Josep Borrell said earlier that the Iran nuclear deal “is now in final text” as the diplomats involved in the negotiations in Vienna to restore the pact returned to their capitals.

Indicating that talks are still underway for the revival of the nuclear deal, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that "high-level discussions" on the draft text "have been held & are ongoing" in the Islamic Republic. Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday told reporters that Tehran would send its final proposal “in writing” by midnight, as per media reports. Amir-Abdollahian also said that the US has “verbally agreed” to Iran’s two issues. However, the minister did not provide further details.

EU on nuke deal: 'What can be negotiated was negotiated'

Earlier this month, the European Union (EU) top foreign policy diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement that “what can be negotiated was negotiated” for the revival of the Iran nuclear pact also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The pact was signed in 2015 between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, providing relief from sanctions to Tehran in exchange for restricting Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

But in 2018, the deal was pushed into uncertainty after the US unilaterally withdrew from the pact and slapped crippling sanctions on Iran. In the months that followed, Tehran significantly ramped up its nuclear activities and it has taken several months of negotiations to restore the deal. Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani was headed to Tehran for consultations, according to state media as the talks for restoring the nuclear deal drew close on August 8.

On the same day, the coordinator of the deal, Borrell said, “Negotiators used these days of discussions and proximity talks between the US and Iran to fine tune and address - with technical adjustments - a handful of issues remaining in the text that I have put on the table last July 21, as coordinator of the JCPOA nuclear deal” while adding that there are political decisions involved in the paragraphs that need to be “taken in the capitals”.

