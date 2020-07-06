Iran Says It Has Built Underground 'missile Cities' Along Gulf Coastlines, Warns Enemies

As Iran reported a series of explosions at a missile factory and nuclear site over the last week, the country's Revolutionary Guards Navy chief claimed that Tehran has built underground 'missile cities' along the Gulf coastline. Navy Chief Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri on July 5 claimed that the country has built missile cities all along the coastlines of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, warning of 'nightmare' for Iran's enemies.

Read: Iran Says 'no Military Solution' For Syria During Video Conference With Russia, Turkey

The claim by the Navy Chief came as Iran on July 5 confirmed that a new centrifuge assembly center at the underground Natanz nuclear site was damaged by explosions caused by a fire that had erupted on July 2. The center was reportedly inaugurated in 2018 after works began in 2013. Iran was earlier downplaying the damage caused by the fire at the nuclear site, calling it an incident that affected an industrial shed only.

Read: Iran Sentences Journalist To Death Over Online Work

Iran's missile capabilities

Iran has never missed a single opportunity to boast about its missile capabilities as just recently it tested a cruise missile that was fired out of the sea and reportedly has a range of 280 km. However, the showing-off of missile capabilities have sometimes backfired as Tehran in May mistakenly shot down one of its own ships, killing over a dozen sailors. In January this year, during a retaliatory action against the United States after it killed Tehran's yop-military commander, Iran's Revolutionary Guards mistakenly shot down a civilian aircraft killing all 176 people on board.

Read: Sweden: Iran To Compensate Ukraine Plane Crash Victims

Read: Iran Confirms Damaged Nuclear Site Was Centrifuge Facility

