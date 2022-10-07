Iran Says 'Mahsa Amini Died Due To Illness, Not Beatings'; Cites Medical Report

Iran has claimed that the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, as alleged by Amini’s family. Iran’s claims come after an official medical report was published on Friday, three weeks following the death of Amini in police custody, stated TRT World.

In its report published on state television, Iran's Forensic Organization stated, “Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body.” The organization further informed that Amini’s death was related to the “surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight.”

Iran plunged into nationwide protests following Amini’s death

The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody had engulfed Iran in protests against the country’s draconian law pertaining to women’s attire and general behaviour that are enforced by the government authorities. Amini had died while being in Iran’s morality police’s custody. Reportedly, she was arrested by the police for wearing the Islamic headscarf 'too loosely'.

Following her death, Amini’s family alleged that the officers beat her head with a baton and banged Amini’s head against one of their vehicles while she was in custody. However, the Iranian authorities have maintained that there is no evidence of any mistreatment and had claimed earlier that Amini suffered "sudden heart failure” which led to her death.

Khamenei alleged foreign hand in protests

Amid the raging protests in the country, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States and the “Zionist Regime” of Israel of driving the riots. Khamenei claimed that the events were a foreign plot to destabilize Iran.

Meanwhile, the nation’s Revolutionary Guards have also been accused of causing the death of a 16-year-old anti-hijab protester early on 20 September. Following her death, the family of 16-year-old Nika Shakarami was allegedly forced to make confessions claiming that the girl died after falling from a building. The girl had earlier texted a friend informing her that she was being chased by the police.