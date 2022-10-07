Last Updated:

Iran Says 'Mahsa Amini Died Due To Illness, Not Beatings'; Cites Medical Report

Iran's Forensic Organization stated in a report published on Friday that the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was caused by a previous brain surgery.

Written By
Yuvraj Tyagi
Mahsa Amini

Image: AP


Iran has claimed that the death of the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, was caused by illness rather than blows or beatings, as alleged by Amini’s family. Iran’s claims come after an official medical report was published on Friday, three weeks following the death of Amini in police custody, stated TRT World.  

In its report published on state television, Iran's Forensic Organization stated, “Mahsa Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body.” The organization further informed that Amini’s death was related to the “surgery for a brain tumour at the age of eight.”  

Iran plunged into nationwide protests following Amini’s death  

The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody had engulfed Iran in protests against the country’s draconian law pertaining to women’s attire and general behaviour that are enforced by the government authorities. Amini had died while being in Iran’s morality police’s custody. Reportedly, she was arrested by the police for wearing the Islamic headscarf 'too loosely'.  

READ | Iran releases video of 2 French citizens arrested for spying amid anti-hijab protests

Following her death, Amini’s family alleged that the officers beat her head with a baton and banged Amini’s head against one of their vehicles while she was in custody. However, the Iranian authorities have maintained that there is no evidence of any mistreatment and had claimed earlier that Amini suffered "sudden heart failure” which led to her death.  

READ | Anti-Hijab protests resonate beyond Iran; India sees lone protester in Mumbai: 10 points

Khamenei alleged foreign hand in protests  

Amid the raging protests in the country, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States and the “Zionist Regime” of Israel of driving the riots. Khamenei claimed that the events were a foreign plot to destabilize Iran.  

READ | US to impose costs on Iran for crackdown against protesters: President Joe Biden

Meanwhile, the nation’s Revolutionary Guards have also been accused of causing the death of a 16-year-old anti-hijab protester early on 20 September. Following her death, the family of 16-year-old Nika Shakarami was allegedly forced to make confessions claiming that the girl died after falling from a building. The girl had earlier texted a friend informing her that she was being chased by the police. 

READ | Canada imposes sanctions against Iran, calls for end to 'systemic persecution of women'
READ | Iran's Supreme Leader, cornered by women's anti-Hijab protests, blames US & Israel
First Published:
COMMENT