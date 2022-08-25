Iran Says Making 'detailed Review' Of US Response To EU Plan For Revival Of 2015 Nuke Deal

Iran on Wednesday announced that it has received a response from the United States to the proposal drafted by the European Union (EU) to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani informed that the response from Washington was received through EU coordinator Josep Borrell and a 'detailed review' of the same is being done by Tehran. After "carefully studying it," he added, Iran would provide its response through the EU coordinator.

Kanaani said, “The Iranian side has received a response (regarding the return to the nuclear deal) from the US government through the EU coordinator on Wednesday evening,” citing the Telegram channel for the ministry, TASS reported. It further noted, “We (Iran) have begun a detailed review of the American proposals and will additionally inform the coordinator of our opinion on them."

US responded to Iran's offer to resume compliance with the terms of the nuclear deal

These remarks of the Iranian ministry came after the Biden administration responded on Wednesday to Iran's most recent offer to restart compliance with the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement. According to the Associated Press report, Ned Price, the spokesperson for the State Department, acknowledged that the administration had looked through Iran's view on a European plan. Price, however, did not provide specific details on the administration's response.

Price stated, “We received Iran’s comments on the EU’s proposed final text through the EU.” He stressed, “Our review of those comments has now concluded. We have responded to the EU today.”

Followed by a meeting of the joint panel that monitors the deal, another round of technical discussions is now anticipated. Furthermore, an agreement could soon approach in light of recent developments, including stepped-up public message campaigns by both Tehran and Washington.

2015 JCPOA deal

It is to note that Iranian officials had agreed to limit their nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions when they signed the nuclear agreement, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with foreign powers in July 2015. A nuclear deal was achieved between Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China in 2015.

However, former US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the accord and reinstituted unilateral sanctions against Tehran, which caused the latter to violate some of its pact obligations. According to the Xinhua report, the negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement started in Vienna in April 2021 but were put on hold in March of this year due to a political rift between Iran and the US.

After a five-month break, the most recent round of nuclear negotiations took place in the Austrian city of Vienna in early August. The "final text" of the proposed resolution on renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement was presented by the European Union on August 8.

Iran recently announced that it has sent a written response to the EU's draft of the prospective accord, adding that the nuclear agreement would be reached if the US answer demonstrates realism and flexibility, Xinhua reported.

(Image: AP)