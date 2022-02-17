Iran Says Nations 'closer Than Ever' To Revive Nuclear Deal As Talks Continue In Vienna

Nations taking part in the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are “closer than ever to an agreement”, said Tehran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Iran’s nuclear deal negotiator added, “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed…Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."

After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though.

Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs.

Time for their serious decisions. https://t.co/kRnSte9Bzu — علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) February 16, 2022

Calling the deal "a matter of days, not weeks", France warned Iran of serious consequences if the nuclear accord was not struck soon. According to i24 News TV, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate that time was running out because Iran did not cease its nuclear activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Le Drian had said that "the more this goes on", the more Iran would accelerate its nuclear procedures. The current round of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna is being deemed in the final stages involving Iran and the world powers. The ongoing Iran nuclear deal negotiations are taking place to revive the accord after former US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from it.

Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Iran is presently negotiating with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and with the United States indirectly. According to the report, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh indicated on Monday that an agreement was reachable, but that it was up to the US and Europeans.

"All JCPOA sanctions with any labels must be lifted at the same time," Khatibzadeh said, according to i24 News TV.

'There is no dead-end in Vienna', says Iran

As Iran resumed nuclear deal talks last Tuesday after being stalled for a week, Tehran stressed that the ball was in the West's court after limited progress was made since the talks formally began last November. Emphasising that the talks to salvage the nuclear deal is not a "dead-end", Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday highlighted that outstanding issues still require political intervention and decisions of the West. Speaking at a regular press briefing, he also noted that Iran's commitment to the deal was displayed when it decided to stay in the deal despite the US' abandonment in 2018.

"There is no dead-end in Vienna. Negotiations are underway as before and exchanges are taking place between the delegations," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters while adding that the talks are in continuation to “important and critical” points in reviving the accord.

(Image: AP)

