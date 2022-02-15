Iran Says Revival Of JPCOA Nuclear Deal Depends On West; Asks US To 'truly Lift' Sanctions

As negotiations to revive the tattered Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran resumed last Tuesday after a week-long hiatus, Tehran stressed that the ball was in West's court after limited progress was made since the talks formally began last November. Emphasising that the talks to salvage the nuclear deal is not a "dead-end", Iran foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday highlighted that outstanding issues still require political intervention and decisions of the West. Speaking at a regular press briefing, he also noted that Iran's commitment to the deal was displayed when it decided to stay in the deal despite US' abandonment in 2018.

"There is no dead-end in Vienna. Negotiations are underway as before and exchanges are taking place between the delegations," Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

He also added that the ongoing talks are a continuation of "important and critical" points in resolving the impasse over the nuclear deal, with adherence to Tehran's national interest. However, he noted, Iran's distance from the JCPOA depends on "the will of the West's side." He went on, if the US and Europe responded to Iran's demands- which Tehran claims are within the framework of JCPOA- it will announce an agreement "tomorrow."

Iran wants sanctions "truly lifted" though Vienna Talks

On the sidelines of the press conference, on Monday, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi met Irish foreign and defence minister Simon Coveney. The leaders discussed the logjams revolving around the nuclear deal, with President Raisi insisting sanctions on Iran be "truly lifted" in the wake of renewed negotiations over the agreement with Tehran. Meanwhile, Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

Following the phonic conversation, Borrell took to Twitter saying, "I strongly believe an agreement is in sight. The moment has come to make an ultimate effort and reach a compromise," EU foreign policy chief, Borrell, who also coordinates the deal agreed between P5+1 countries, wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that the JCPOA nuclear deal, or Iran nukes program was reached between P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, UK, US and Germany together with the European Union. The deal signed in 2015 in Vienna, saw Washington lift economic sanctions against Tehran in return for Iran to bring down its uranium enrichment program. However, in 2018 US under Donald Trump exited from the program, resulting in Iran to breach provisions of the JCPOA deal.

Since then, there have been constant concerns over Iran's intentions since it bolstered its enrichment program to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord. The US has since then participated indirectly in the talks in a bid to resolve the impasse. Currently, negotiations are underway to bring Tehran back to full compliance with the provision of the deal.