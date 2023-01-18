Iran Says UK In ‘no Position To Preach' On Execution Citing Harry's Kabul Killings Comment

Iran on Tuesday, January 17, accused the UK of "neglecting" British Prince Harry's war crimes in Afghanistan, adding that Britain was in “no position to preach" on human rights as it has turned a “blind eye” to Harry's alleged killings. Iranian ministry's remark came as the UK berated the hardline Shiite cleric regime of Iran for executing the ex-deputy Iranian defense minister, whom they had arrested in 2019 for spying.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had labelled Akbari's execution as a "callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime of Iran." The Sunak-led government imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General in an effort to hold the Iranian regime to account "for its appalling human rights violations". The UK had also summoned a senior most Iranian diplomat to its Foreign Office, demanding an explanation.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, had claimed in the all-tell memoir Spare that he had neutralized 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot in Britain’s Army Air Corps during his Afghanistan deployment. He further said that he was neither "satisfied" nor "embarrassed" by the body count. Prince Harry stated that during six combat missions, the Royal army led operations he was a part of involved "taking of human lives" and that he did not think of those he killed "as people" but as "chess pieces" that were taken off the board.

UK 'in no position to preach others'

Iranian foreign ministry, on Tuesday, slammed the UK for expressing angst and registering opposition to the execution of a British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari this week, whom Tehran accused of espionage.

"The British regime, whose royal family member, sees the killing of 25 innocent people as removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to this war crime, are in no position to preach others on human rights," Iran's Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Iranian foreign ministry derided the UK government, saying that its neglect of Harry's killings in Kabul was "a sign of their evasion and violation of the law." "Britain's encroachment on the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been met with a decisive response from the Iranian intelligence and judiciary," it furthermore added.

Taliban's leader Anas Haqqani had also reacted strongly to Harry's claims in his book, saying that those whom the Duke of Sussex had killed in Afghanistan were not "chess pieces" but humans. “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return," Haqqani wrote, sharing the cover of his much-anticipated book. Taliban's leader, in a similar tone to the Iranian ministry, had derided the Prince, saying that he does not expect the International Criminal Court ICJ to summon Harry and hold him accountable or expect the human rights activists to condemn him," because they are "deaf and blind".