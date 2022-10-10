Iran Security Forces Arresting Children From School Campuses, Reports Claim

Iranian security forces have been detaining minors and children from school campuses, according to the social media reports investigated by the Guardian newspaper. The Iranian forces arrived in vans without licence plates and arrested the schoolgoers as part of the crackdown on the regime's dissent. The government ordered a shutdown of all the schools and higher education institutions in Iranian Kurdistan. But elsewhere such as at Tehran’s Sharif University, students flooded the streets with protests demanding women's rights after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

Security forces use guns, tear gas, batons on protesters

Hundreds of security forces from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps were seen arriving at the campus of the elite university, according to the footage circulating online. “They had guns, they had paintball guns, they had batons,” a student told a CNN reporter on the ground. His name was changed for safety. The latter told the reporters that the security forces used tear gas and violence. "It was a war zone… there was blood everywhere," he said. Protests have spread to more than 45 cities across Iran and the footages show security forces using tear gas, in many cases, live ammunition as high-school girls and university students participated in the demonstrations, rights groups confirmed.

As Iran's protests entered their fourth week, Iranian government officials claimed that the unrest was fuelled by its "enemy America and Israel" as well as slammed the western-backed media for showing what they described "a false picture."

Footage shows Iranian protesters in south Tehran burning down an IRGC Basij force station which is responsible for the crackdowns.#Iran #مهسا_امینی #IranRevolution #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/Cjazc1SKmc — Shayan X 🏳️ (@RealShayanX) October 9, 2022

"It started with the students refusing to go to class," the student told CNN reporters. As the chants resonated, students were led out by the security forces of the university, and they were then stopped by Sepahs (IRGC forces)," he further informed. “They told them that ‘if you go near the subway station, we will start shooting, go back to the university,'" the student, whose name was kept confidential, said. When students refused to go to university, security forces started shooting and took many into custody "in a very, very savage way," the Iranian boy explained.

Footages being circulated also showed Iranian protesters in south Tehran burning down an IRGC Basij force station, which fuelled the unrest, claims some. A member of the Basij force was killed Saturday night "after suffering a serious head injury following an armed attack by a mob" in the south of the capital, Iranian state news agency IRNA said. It reported that at least two members of Iran's security forces were killed in the incident. A Guards member was also killed on October 8 during protests in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province, Amini's hometown. Iranian forces reportedly have been using ambulances to take the detainees so that protesters wouldn't attack or the vehicles wouldn't be obstructed on the way.