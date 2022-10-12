Iran Sends Students Arrested Amid Anti-hijab Demonstrations To 'psychological Centres'

Authorities in Iran have been sending students that were arrested amid the anti-Hijab protests to “psychological centers” to stop them from turning into “anti-social characters,” Iranian education minister Yousef Nouri said on Tuesday. In a conversation with Shargh daily, Nouri said that the detained children and adolescents will not be sent to prison, but instead, will be kept in “psychological centres” that could reform them before they are allowed to head back to school.

“We don’t have any students in prison, and if they are detained, they are sent to psychological centres where experts are doing their work so the students can return to the school environment after they have been reformed,” he said. When asked about the number of pupils that have been taken under arrest, the minister said: “There are not many of them. I cannot give exact figures.”

“In this situation and at this stage, these students may become antisocial characters, and we want to reform them,” he added.

Several high school and university-level students have been partaking in anti-Hijab protests that have emerged in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. About 23 children have reportedly died amid the unrest, according to Iran Human Rights Group.

Prosecutions, internet disruptions, and public unrest continues in Iran

Meanwhile, Iran has charged over 100 people in two provinces so far, the judiciary said on Wednesday. According to a report by Mizan Online, 60 prosecutions occurred in the province of Tehran, with 65 people charged in Hormozgan. "Given that the rioters played a central role in the organisation of illegal gatherings, arson and attacks on public and private property, and sowed terror among the population, the prosecutor has carried out swift investigations in these cases," Hormozgan chief justice Mojtaba Ghahremani told the outlet.

Warning rioters, Tehran prosecutor Ali Salehi said: "From now on, those who attack people's lives or property, police, soldiers or urban infrastructure, or who incite or encourage people to riot will be dealt with decisively.” Amid raging protests, the people of Iran have also experienced “major disruption” in internet services on Wednesday, with advocacy group NetBlocks claiming that the country’s internet traffic has dipped to 25% on a regular working day. “The incident is likely to further limit the free flow of information amid protests,” NetBlocks said.