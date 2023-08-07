Iran Sends Women Defying Hijab Law To Psychiatric Centres Year After Mahsa Amini's Death

Iran has furthered its crackdown on dissent almost a year after Mahsa Amini's death, sending women who defy its oppressive rules to psychological centres and institutions. The move has raised alarm among healthcare organisations, that fear the regime is using its limited stockpile of psychiatric medications and other resources to serve its own motives.

According to France24, the latest target of the new decision is Iranian actor Afsaneh Bayegan, who often shares pictures of herself without the hijab on social media. She recently attended an event with her unveiled hair, an action that caught the eye of the Iranian regime.

Iran hands out prison sentences to female public figures

The 61-year-old was hit with a two-year suspended prison sentence and instructed to visit a "psychological centre" once a week to seek treatment for "her anti-family personality disorder." “The sentence that [Bayegan] was given sets an example,” said Azadeh Kian, a professor of political science at Université Paris Cité.

Bayegan isn't the only one who has received a psychological diagnosis for opposing stringent hijab laws in the country. Recently, Iranian judges ruled that actor Azadeh Samadi was suffering from an “antisocial personality disorder” after she was spotted wearing a hat instead of a traditional headscarf at a funeral service.

Iranian judiciary diagnosing defiant women with mental illnesses

She was also asked to go to a “psychological centre” on a weekly basis. In addition to that, a court in Tehran sentenced a woman to two months in prison and six months of psychological treatment for “a contagious psychological disorder that leads to sexual promiscuity” earlier in July.

In the wake of the rampant prison sentences, the heads of four mental health organisations penned an open letter to Gholam-Hossein Mohseni, the head of the Iranian judiciary. “Diagnosing mental health disorders is the responsibility of psychiatrists, not judges,” they wrote.

To make matters worse, minors across the country have also experienced a similar ordeal. During the time of the protests following Amini's death, Education Minister Youssef Nouri admitted that schoolgoers were being detained and held in “medical psychological centres” in order to get “re-educated” and stop exhibiting “anti-social” behaviour.