Iran Ship Serving As Red Sea Military Base Near Yemen Attacked, No Casualties

An Iranian freighter, suspected to be serving as a base for the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards was attacked on April 6. It was confirmed by the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry, which accused the country's arch-enemy Israel of conducting the explosion. Later, Semi-official Tasnim News Agency also confirmed it stating that the blast took off in the wee hours of Tuesday by explosives placed in the ship's hull.

“Fortunately, no casualties were reported ... and technical investigations are underway. Our country will take all necessary measures through international authorities,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. READ | Iran Deputy FM on 'constructive' meeting in Vienna

MV Saviz was first placed in the Red Sea in 2016. In the years since, it has drifted off the Dahlak archipelago, a chain of islands off the coast of the nearby African nation of Eritrea. While Tehran claimed that the freighter ensured the country's ‘anti-piracy” efforts near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, Saudi Arabia has repeatedly criticised it. Saudi Arabia and Iran are battling in Yemen with the former supporting the country's government and the latter allegedly aiding Houthi rebels.

Earlier, a report by New York Times cited a US official claiming that Israel had told the US that it had successfully conducted an attack on the vessel. While this raised eyebrows, Jerusalem chose to remain mum on the attack. However, addressing members of his Likud Party, country’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu brought up the topic of Iran but restricted it to nuclear talks.

'Only aware of media reports'

Meanwhile, in the statement, the US military’s Central Command only said it was “aware of media reporting of an incident involving the Saviz in the Red Sea.” “We can confirm that no U.S. forces were involved in the incident,” the command said. “We have no additional information to provide,” it was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Diplomatic relationships between Iran and Israel have been frozen since the later part of the 20th century. In recent years, both the middle eastern powers often find themselves in the centre of accusations. While Jerusalem has grown weary of Tehran’s ‘secret’ nuclear power, the latter has often accused the zionist regime of being a usurper.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)







