Iran Slams Sanctions Imposed By UK & EU Over 'baseless' Claims Of Drones Supply To Russia

Iran has condemned the sanctions imposed by the EU and UK over what it described as an "unfounded pretext" that Iranian drones were used in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Rejecting the claims made by Germany, the UK and France, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kannani "strongly condemned" the sanctions announced by Foreign Ministers of the EU and the British government against Tehran under the "bogus and baseless pretext," Tasnim News agency reported. The statement of Iran comes after the UK and European Union announced sanctions against Iranian individuals and businesses responsible for supplying Russia with drones used to attack Ukraine.

Rejecting accusations of the EU over the delivery of Iranian drones, Kannani said that Iran has always stressed that UN member states must respect the goals and principles set in the UN Charter and international law. He said that Iran supports peace and an immediate end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through the political process, as per the Tasnim News Agency report. Criticising EU nations over their decisions, Nasser Kannani called their measures "irresponsible, destructive and illegal" which he stressed have been taken to create “a poisonous political atmosphere” against Iran. He said that EU nations have been trying to "give a misleading interpretation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and drawing relation between their "baseless claims and the Resolution 2231.”

EU & UK impose sanctions against Iran over drones supply to Russia

On October 20, the European Union condemned the supply of drones to Russia and imposed sanctions on Shahed Aviation Industries in Iran and three Iranian armed forces generals for delivering drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, according to AP. The EU has imposed an asset freeze on Shahed Aviation Industries and an asset freeze and travel ban on three officials suspected of having relations with Iran's drone program. In a statement, the EU said that the move indicates the bloc's "resolve to respond swiftly and decisively" to Iran's actions of supporting Russia against Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UK has announced new sanctions against Iranian individuals and businesses responsible for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones to target Russia. UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in the statement said, "Iran’s support for Putin’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable. Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iran’s destabilising role in global security."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP