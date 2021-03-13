Iran: State-owned ship hit by minor explosion, Tehran terms it 'act of terrorism'

An Iranian cargo vessel suffered minor damage after being hit by a low-scale explosion in the Mediterranean sea. The ship named Shahr-e Kord was on its way to Europe when it hit an unidentified explosive device, which eventually damaged the ship’s hull and triggered a small fire. The ship last reported its position on March 10 while moving towards the Syrian port of Latakia, as per Refinitiv ship tracking data.

Iran alleges ‘terrorist attack’

Meanwhile, speaking to state-owned media, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines Group (IRISL) Ali Ghiasian threatened legal action against what he termed as an act of terrorism and piracy. “Such acts of terrorism and instances of piracy are contrary to international regulations, Ghiasian said adding that “legal prosecution of the perpetrators of this terrorist action will be pursued through competent international organizations.”

As per the state TV report, the explosion did not lead to any fatalities. The incident comes less than two weeks after Israel accused arch-enemy Iran of executing an attack on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, a charge denied by Tehran. Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that “it was indeed an act by Iran, that's clear.” “Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel, I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region,” Netanyahu said. In the latest development, Iranian Gen. Esmail Ghaani, chief of the Quds Force, the foreign wing of the Revolutionary Guard has warned that Tehran “will destroy the wall,” referring to Israel’s West Bank separation barrier.

Both Iran and Israel have been involved in a proxy war for decades- with the issue of Palestine being at the heart of the conflict. Tensions further fuelled last year after, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel of killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top nuclear scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program. Calling it a “terrorist and desperate” act, the Shiite leader asserted that once again, the “evil hands of global arrogance” have been strained with the blood of the “mercenary usurper Zionist regime”. Furthermore, he said that Fakhrizadeh’s “martyrdom” reminded the depth of “enemies' malice and grudge”.

Representative Image/ Credits: AP