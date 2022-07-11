'Iran Supports Peace In Syria Without Any Foreign Intervention': Prez Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, citing his conversation with Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, backed peace and stability in Syria without any foreign interference. The Iranian presidential site on July 10, Sunday informed, "Iran will continue to support the axis of resistance, particularly Syria," Raisi said in a telephone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the occasion of Muslims' Eid al-Adha feast.

The term ‘the axis of resistance’ refers to the countries, who are Iran’s allies in the region.

He also said the president’s visit to Iran in the month of May was a success, and emphasised that "good agreements were reached during this trip, and their implementation should be followed seriously."

Iran and Syria’s partnership is in a ‘Single stronghold’

Bashar Al-assad stated both Syria and Iran are in a ‘single stronghold’ and their foes are ‘getting weaker,’ further expressing hope both countries will be successful in the national and international arena in the upcoming year.

It’s significant to note, Syrian President Assad visited Iran in May 2022 and met President Raisi and other Iranian leaders, PTI quoted Iranian state linked media. He met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi and then left for Damascus, reported Nour News, close to Iran's security apparatus. This was the second visit of Assad to Iran in more than 2 years. The last tour was in February 2019. Syria has found friends in Iran in the Arab nation's civil war that erupted in 2011.

Iran condemns Israeli attack on Syria

In a recent development, hours before Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s arrival in Syria, Israel conducted airstrikes against Syria and the minister condemned the attack before arriving for the meeting in Damascus. He also opposed any plans by Turkey to carry out a military operation to create a 30-km buffer zone inside Syria along Turkey’s border.

Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar Assad's strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria's 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

IMAGE: AP / PRESIDENT.IR