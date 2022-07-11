Iran Switched To 'advanced Centrifuges' For Uranium Enrichment, Claims IAEA

Iran has started installing "advanced centrifuges" to accelerate its production-scale at the underground Fordo uranium-enrichment plant, a report published by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed on Sunday. The Islamic Republic had earlier completed the installation of 180 advanced centrifuges at Natanz facility to produce uranium enriched to 3.5 percent. Tehran is now using IR-6 centrifuges with "modified subheaders" for uranium enrichment, officials at IAEA told broadcaster DW.

Iran had previously unveiled 164 IR-6 semi-industrial centrifuges that were injected with gas and had become fully operational at Iran's uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, according to state-run agency IRNA. Another set of 30 IR-6S centrifuges entered the first phase of gas injection at the same plant.

Centrifuges are cylindrical-shaped machines that rotate and enrich uranium gas at significantly high speeds. This, in turn, manufactures weapons-grade fuel for a nuclear reactor at the plants. Iran has been enriching uranium to the levels suited for the nuclear power reactor or weapons that are prohibited under the now-scrapped 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as in breach of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iran acquired IR-9 centrifuge with capacity of 50 SWU

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a state television address had ordered the introduction of the uranium hexafluoride gas to the cascades in Natanz nuclear facility. "We have reached the IR-9 centrifuge with the capacity of 50 SWU in terms of technology, and they provide us products 50 to 60 times more than those of the old centrifuges," Ali-Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, had said, according to Iran's Press TV.

Iran has been known to change the enrichment targets frequently to avoid the detection by IAEA since the 2015 nuclear deal was unilaterally tattered by the United States' former Trump administration. It had also once relocated a centrifuge facility secretly to its underground Natanz nuclear facility and had installed new units at the underground Fordo facility, as per previous reports published by UN atomic watchdog. Although the country had stressed to the IAEA that it aims to maintain the safe 20 percent enrichment with the upgraded centrifuges which will remain much lower than the 90% nuclear weapons-grade enrichment. As per the snubbed JCPOA contract, the enrichment levels of uranium was capped at 3.67%.