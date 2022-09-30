Iran Targets Journalists & Celebs For Backing Anti-hijab Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Iran has started imposing pressure on celebrities and journalists for extending support to the women-led anti-hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian woman died in the custody of 'morality' police in Iran on 16 September. Soon after her death, protests erupted in Iran, which were being supported by filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors.

The national football team of Iran wore black tracksuits when they stood for national anthems before a match against Senegal in Vienna. Issuing a warning to celebrities, Tehran provincial governor Mohsen Mansouri said that the government will act against the celebrities "who fanned the flames of the riots," The Guardian reported. Echoing similar remarks, Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei claimed that people who became famous by the system's support worked with the "enemy" during difficult times. Iran has accused outside forces for the protests being held in the nation and even launched missiles and drone strikes in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

As per the news report, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, "those who became famous thanks to support from the system have joined the enemy when times are difficult." Earlier on 24 September, Iran's Culture Minister Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili warned actresses who removed their headscarves in support of protests that they can no longer continue their acting career. He said that female actresses who removed mandatory hijab or headscarf need to find "other jobs", adding that “if someone insists on not obeying the laws of the Islamic Republic, we do not insist on forcing them to do so," Iran International reported. The warnings have been issued as people have been protesting in Iran after Amini's death. She was allegedly arrested for loosely wearing a headscarf. After her death, the furious women protesters shared videos on social media where they could be seen cutting their hair and burning headscarves to demonstrate opposition after Amini's death.

Rights group claims 83 people killed since protests erupted

On 28 September, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that the nation has felt "grief and sorrow" over the death of a young woman. However, he warned that no one is permitted to "cause chaos" in the nation. Meawhile, Iran Human Rights Group has claimed that the protests continue in cities across Iran despite "brutal repression." The rights group said that 83 people, including children, have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran. At least 28 journalists have been arrested in Iran since the protests erupted earlier this month over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Image: AP

