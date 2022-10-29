Iran Says Gunman Who Attacked Shah Cheragh Shrine Succumbs To His Wounds

The terrorist who attacked the Shia shrine of Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran, has succumbed to his wounds, as per a statement by deputy governor of the Fars province, reported Tasnim news agency. According to the Iranian media, on Wednesday, 3 gunmen attacked the Shia shrine, which resulted in the death of 15 people. It is to mention that ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack on the Shia shrine.

Nour News Agency, quoting top sources in Iran's security forces, reported that all the three gunmen were foreign nationals. “The terrorist first targeted the servant and guard of the shrine, and intended to attack the congregational evening prayers, but one of the servants shut the door on him,” said governor of the Fars province, as per a report by CNN. A report from Iran's state media mentions that loud screams from the women's section of the mosque was heard during the time of azaan as the gunman opened fire. Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General denounced the attack and said, "Such acts targeting religious sites are especially heinous. The Secretary-General stresses the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of this crime against civilians exercising their right to practice their religion. The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured."

History of the mosque

Shah Cheragh mosque is one the most important mosques of Shias. The mosque, situated in Shiraz is famous around the Islamic world for being embedded with small chards of glass that reflect light. The mosque contains a tomb to Ahmad and Muhammad, and the graves of these two individuals are considered pilgrimage sites for Shia muslims. Sunni muslims consider grave worship (quburiyyun in Arabic) a sin, and this has often led to attacks against Shia shrines, as per a report by Rukmini Callimachi of NYTimes. The Shia-Sunni conflict has led to geopolitical conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well, with Iran representing the Shia worldview and Saudi Arabia representing the Sunni worldview.