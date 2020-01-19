Iran To Hand Over Black Boxes Of Downed Ukrainian Airliner To Kiev

Iranian authorities have said on January 18 that it will be sending the black boxes of the downed Ukrainian aircraft to Kiev that Iranian military accidentally shot down this month. The incident was criticized by Iranian nationals and it faced international pressure from other countries, according to the reports. The Iranian news agency said that the officials were prepared for experts from France, Canada, and the United States to speculate the information from the data and voice recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines flight which was shot on January 8.

READ: Ukraine Officials Ask Iran To Hand Over Black Boxes Of Downed Plane

Officials ask for legal assistance

Ukrainian officials have asked for legal assistance linked to hand over the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane which crashed on January 8 killing all 176 people onboard. The office of the Ukrainian prosecutor said that the country had sent a request for legal assistance linked to the handover to the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies of the Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 flight recorders, as reported by international media.

READ: Iran's Rouhani Promises To Punish Those Behind Plane's Downing: Ukraine

The officials further said that they would take all measures to properly decode the black boxes and preserve evidence of the investigation. On Saturday, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office had confirmed to international media that it was investigating the possible willful killing and destruction in its probe of the airliner. The Boeing 737 crashed into the ground shortly after its takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. On Tuesday, Iran had invited the UN for support in its probe of the plane crash. In a statement, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said that the invitation from Iran was accepted. The statement further read, “ The ICAO has appointed senior and expert technical staff, who will now serve as advisors and observers in the probe.”

READ: Ukraine President Speaks To Iran Counterpart Rouhani About Downed Jet; Reads Him Riot Act

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 crashed within minutes after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran on January 8 killing all 176 passengers and crew members aboard the plane. The reason for the crash involving a Boeing 737-800 is under investigation. Iran's civil aviation authority claimed that the flight's crash is due to technical issues but the crash took place just after Iran launched missiles at US bases in Iraq.

READ: Iran IRGC Commander Takes Full Responsibility For Shooting Down Ukraine Plane, Killing 176