Iran To Host High-level Ministerial Meeting On Afghanistan Political Crisis On October 27

Tehran will host a ministerial meeting on 27 October over political situation in Afghanistan, the war-torn country which has been taken over by Taliban, informed Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday. As per news agency Xinhua report, in a press briefing, Khatibzadeh said, “Next Wednesday in Tehran, we will gather foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries.” He also informed that the agenda of the one-day meeting will focus on how the surrounding nations of Afghanistan can contribute to the formation of an inclusive government with all ethnic groups after the Taliban acquired control in August.

Reportedly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that Tehran will take part in the crucial Moscow meeting about Afghanistan. Ever since the Taliban marched into the Afghan capital of Kabul on 15 August and claimed control of the entire nation, Iran has called for the formation of an inclusive government especially as the NATO troops left the country.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks came after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef Al-Othaimeen held talks over Afghanistan. As per the official release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a telephonic conversation with Al-Othaimeen, Abdollahian described extremist groups as "one of the most important problems faced by the region".

“The Iranian foreign minister referred to the Daesh terrorist group’s movements in Afghanistan and stressed Iran's support for a more active role by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, especially its secretary general, in Afghanistan,” the official statement added.

Taliban on non-recognition of Govt

Meanwhile, the Taliban have said that not recognising Afghanistan’s interim government is benefitting Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) and dismissed the concerns that the terrorist group was a threat to Afghanistan. While speaking to Anadolu Agency, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the formal recognition of his government and international assistance held huge importance to the recovery of the Afghan economy.

"On the other hand, the US and other countries say that humanitarian aid should be given to Afghanistan and human rights should be respected. But, they leave the Afghan people with a population of about 40 million without basic necessities,” Muttaqi said while adding that not "recognising the new government in Afghanistan benefits Daesh (ISIS-K)."

