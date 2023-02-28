Iran To Probe 'revenge' Poisoning Of Schoolgirls Over Their Role In Anti-hijab Protests

Iran is set to launch an investigation into reports that several schoolgirls have been poisoned as “revenge” for participating in the anti-hijab protests. According to The Guardian, Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, a member of the parliament’s health commission, described the poisoning of school girls in Qom and Borujerd as "intentional".

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a doctor told the British daily newspaper that: “With the data that’s available, the most probable cause of this poisoning could be a weak organophosphate agent. Even if some of the poisoned pupils show a sign of severe sweating, excess salivation, vomiting, intestinal hypermotility and diarrhoea, then the attack was done using this agent.”

Following these revenge poisoning incidents, girls are staying away from school. Out of 250 students, only 50 attended classes, according to a teacher from Qom – which is situated around 85 miles south of Tehran, reported Radio Farda. Last week, several schools were shut down as angry parents protested outside the governor’s office in Qom.

Poisoned students do not need aggressive treatment, says Iran's deputy education minister

Meanwhile, Iran’s deputy education minister, Younes Panahi, told reporters: “After the poisoning of several students in [the city of] Qom … it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls’ schools, to be closed.”

He added: “It has been revealed that the chemical compounds used to poison students are not war chemicals … the poisoned students do not need aggressive treatment and a large percentage of the chemical agents used are treatable.”

Attacks raised fears

The authorities have not named suspects, but the attacks have raised fears that other girls could be poisoned apparently just for seeking an education — something that's never been challenged before in the over 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran itself also has been calling on the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan to have girls and women return to school .

The first cases emerged in late November in Qom, some 125 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran. There, in a heartland of Shiite theologians and pilgrims , students at the Noor Yazdanshahr Conservatory fell ill in November. They then fell ill again in December.

Other cases followed, with children complaining about headaches, heart palpitations, feeling lethargic or otherwise unable to move. Some described smelling tangerines, chlorine or cleaning agents.