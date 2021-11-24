Iran To Resolve 'technical' issues With IAEA Without 'politicising The Matter': AEOI Head

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been dealing with the "technical issues" of the Iranian nuclear program, Mohammad Eslami, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (AEOI), announced at a joint press conference with the visiting Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi in the capital Tehran. The former on Tuesday said that Tehran was committed to resolving the technical issues with the IAEA with a mutual understanding, without "politicising the matter."

"The important point for us and the IAEA is that all the issues between Iran and the IAEA are technical, and the agency is not affected by the political issues," Eslami stressed, according to the joint press statement released by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Tonight's press conference with IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi has been cancelled.

Mr Grossi to address media tomorrow at 12:30 Vienna time. Press conference to be live-streamed here: https://t.co/cnEDcvPgDP https://t.co/x1ygM9VUYg — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) November 23, 2021

I'm travelling to Tehran today for meetings with Iranian officials to address outstanding questions in #Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue so the @IAEAorg can resume essential verification activities in the country. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 22, 2021

IAEA 'to continue and deepen the dialogue' with Iran, says Grossi

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, meanwhile, stated that the two sides were seeking common ground in talks with Iranian officials. Grossi arrived in Tehran this Monday and delivered remarks at a joint press conference with Chairman of AEOI Mohammad Eslami.

The IAEA chief told reporters that the agency “is seeking to continue and deepen the dialogue with the government of Iran.” He also insisted that the two sides “agreed to continue our joint work on transparency and this will continue." The two officials discussed a mutually agreed ‘framework for cooperation’ between the AEOI and the United Nations nuclear watchdog ahead of resumption of the talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on 29 November.

In the framework of the existing cooperation, the UN nuclear watchdog and Tehran agreed for both sides to maintain mutual interactions and meetings at relevant levels, the IAEA said in a statement. It further said that the Vice-President and the Head of AEOI will meet the IAEA Director General on the sidelines of the upcoming General Conference. And the IAEA Director General Grossi will visit Tehran in the near future to hold high level consultations with Iran, aiming to enhance cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in different fields and discussing current issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, Iran permitted the IAEA's inspectors to service the identified equipment and replace its storage media. The two sides decided the timings, adding that the equipment would be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals. The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog with the Iranian officials was conducted to push for IAEA’s greater access to nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic ahead of talks next week in Vienna.

Iran, IAEA had reached agreement on servicing monitoring cameras

Iran and the IAEA in September reached an agreement that would permit the United Nations to upkeep monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites. In order to avert the deadlock in talks related to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog agreed to reinstate the surveillance equipment at sensitive Iranian nuclear facilities. The IAEA had said that Iran would allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras and resume the video recording in a new diplomatic step forward.