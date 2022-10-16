Iran To Send Drones & Missiles To Russia To Enhance Its War Capability In Ukraine: Report

Iran will be supplying drones and missiles to Russia to aid Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, Washington Post stated, citing a US official. The report mentions that Iran will be sending not just the Shahed drones that Russia has used effectively in the war but also missiles intended to target Ukraine's critical infrastructure and troop positions. These are reportedly the first surface-to-surface missiles that Iran has manufactured.

This supply of weapons from Tehran will help Russia as the country has lost a significant amount of military equipment since the war began and there have been reports that Russia is also running low on precision-guided munitions, after the missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. Iran sent officials to Russia on September 18 to talk about weapons shipments, which includes Iran's surface-to-surface missiles, officials from US intelligence sources said, as per the report. The report mentions intelligence assessment that was reportedly shared with Ukrainians recently. The intelligence assessment apparently believes that Iran’s arms industry will be shipping Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles to Russia. These are short-range ballistic missiles with a strike range of 300 and 700 kilometers.

Iran to supply missiles and drones, claims the report

Other than missiles, drones will also be shipped, as Iranian officials allegedly visited Russia recently to inform Russians how to operate the drones. The drones that might be shipped are Shahed drones and the Mohajer-6 drones, which have already been used by Russia in the battlefield, according to multiple reports The statements by Iran's foreign minister, however, seem to deny the arm shipment plans. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine. We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war,” said Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's Foreign Minister.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers reports about delivering drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war ‘baseless’ and does not confirm them," said Iran's foreign ministry's spokesperson, Nasser Kan’ani, echoing the views of the Iranian foreign minister. Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has also denied reports of Moscow acquiring armaments from Iran and labelled them 'bogus'.