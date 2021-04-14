Iran To Start Enriching Uranium Up To 60% After Attack On Natanz Nuclear Facility

Iran will start enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity after an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility. A negotiator on April 13 said that they will be pushing their programs to higher levels than ever before. Tehran has suggested the incident that caused the electricity blackout and destroyed a number of centrifuges was carried out by Israel.

Iran to enrich uranium

The Israeli authorities have not commented on the allegations by Iran. Tensions between Iran and Israel mounted as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on April 12 reflected similar bitter sentiments saying that he will never allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Abbas Araghchi, Iran's deputy Foreign minister announced negotiators from the nuclear agreement's remaining signatories that includes Iran, the UK, France, Germany and Russia prepared to resume talks in Vienna.

The talks in Vienna are aimed at reviving America's role in the agreement which former US President Trump had abandoned. Iran wants Washington to lift sanctions that have contributed to damaging its economy. Abbas Araghchi told Press TV that Iran will add 1,000 more centrifuges which are 50 per cent stronger than existing machines to the Natanz site. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency told The Associated Press that Iran had informed the agency it planned to begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity at its Natanz facility.

The White House, on April 12, said that the US had nothing to do with the power outage accident at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant. Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki clarified that Washington was not involved in the matter in any way. The statement comes a day after Tehran accused US-ally Israel of “nuclear terrorism” and said that the accident at the power plant was an attempt to thwart renewed efforts to revive the JCPOA pact.

(Inputs and Images from AP)