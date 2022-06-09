A passenger train carrying 350 passengers was derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday; the fatal accident took away the lives of at least 22 people and injured 87. According to local media reports, the accident occurred when the train was moving from the town of Tabas, some 550 kilometers southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd, when an excavator parked near the railway track collided with the train. As per the visuals, it looks like the train's engine had passed the excavator safely but the later bogies somehow hit the digger and caused the derailment.

While explaining the horrific incident, one passenger, who is currently in the hospital, told Iranian state television that they felt the train suddenly brake and then slow before the derailment. "Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air," one unnamed injured passenger told the Iranian broadcaster. Though authorities did not immediately explain how the disaster happened in the rural scrubland near a railway bridge, an official, who was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the excavator was a part of the repair project. However, when the local media asked the authorities about the reason behind the accident, they reportedly declined to comment on the matter but added an investigation was already initiated.

"Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters arrived in the remote area where communication is poor. Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals," said the officials.

6 suspects were arrested in the train derailment case

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi offered condolences over the crash and announced an investigation would be undertaken into its causes. On the other hand, authorities informed that at least six people allegedly involved in causing the crash were arrested, however, they released no other details about why they were suspected. In 2004, at least 320 people were killed and over 460 were injured when a train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur. The accident was considered the worst rain disaster in the history of Iran. In 2016, a train collision in northern Iran killed at least 43 people and injured about 100.

