Iran Unveils Plans To Link National Power Grid With Russia & Other SCO Members: Report

In the latest development, Iran is intending to work on a project to link its national electricity grid with Russia and other Central Asian members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The Iranian Deputy Energy Minister for International Affairs Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian has said that nation is trying to connect the national grid with Russia and other members of SCO through a transmission line passing through Turkmenistan, Sputnik reported citing Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). The development comes after Iran signed a memorandum to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the SCO Summit held in Samarkand in September.

Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian said that Iran is making efforts to link the country's energy system with Russia via the eastern side of the Caspian Sea. He stressed that the plan will allow the exchange of electricity between Iran and members of the SCO. He stated that the issue was first taken up at the Caspian Sea States in June in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, as per the Sputnik report. Farahnakian noted that Russia and other former Soviet states already share a link through a unified electricity grid. In order to implement the plan, he said that Iran needs to create a powerful transmission line via Turkmenistan. Mohammad-Ali Farahnakian noted that the development of infrastructure has been completed up to the border and Turkmenistan now needs to take the action.

Iran has five electricity transmission lines operational with Iraq: Iranian minister

Furthermore, Farahnakian indicated that Iran has five electricity transmission lines operational with Iraq. He noted that Tehran could boost electricity exports to Syria and Lebanon if the Syrian infrastructure that has been damaged gets repaired, as per the news report. Stressing on setting up additional connections, the Iranian Deputy Energy Minister announced that Tehran intends to develop links with nations of the southern Persian Gulf. As per the news report, Iran exports an adequate quantity of domestically-sourced electricity supplies to its neighbours, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Reportedly, the sales of the electricity supply to Iran have been able to showcase crucial results in averting a socio-economic disaster after a crucial portion of Iraq's domestic production capacity was affected by sanctions imposed by the West. According to Tasnim News agency, Iran has been making efforts for the participation of domestic and foreign investors in the production of the electricity sector. The report claimed that Iran is working on projects to further increase the capacity of electricity to the national grid by 40,000 MWh.

Image: AP