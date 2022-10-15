Iran Urges EU To Adopt 'realistic Approach' To Protests Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Iran on Friday arraigned the European Union for what it described as its "unrealistic approach" regarding the ongoing demonstrations on the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini as the bloc prepared to slap crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic's hardliner cleric regime.

"We recommend that Europeans look at the issue with a realistic approach," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone call on October 14, according to a readout by the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I spoke with @Amirabdolahian to convey again EU's clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights.



Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released.



Internet access and accountability are needed. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 14, 2022

The EU is slated to act in line with allies United States, Canada, and the UK, all of whom have sanctioned Iran’s morality police and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, and senior entities in both the Iranian morality police and general police force. Canada, in turn, banned the travel of an estimated 10,000 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps into Ottawa.

Prior to 2018, the EU and the UK had lifted energy and financial sanctions against Iran whilst the now stalled 2015 nuclear agreement— JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)—was signed between Iran and the United States. After the ex US President Donald Trump unilaterally snubbed the 2015 nuclear deal, EU and British energy firms, including Total and Shell pulled out from Iran. The EU had also been brokering the E3/EU+3 talks in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with diplomatic persistence.

EU countries now prepare to level new sanctions on the Islamic Republic over the recent political "crackdown" on the anti-hijab (headscarf) protesters. The move is yet to be endorsed by the EU members at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxemburg scheduled for Monday, October 17. In a statement on Friday, Iran's Amir-Abdollahian asked: "Who would believe that the death of one girl is so important to Westerners?" referring to the EU and the US.

"If it is so, what did they do regarding the hundreds of thousands of martyrs and deaths in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Lebanon?" asserted Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

United, as never before, the various sectors of Iranian society are today fighting for freedom throughout the country. Women, men, young and old, with chants of death to Khamenei line up against the evil regime. They promise the free, democratic #Iran of tomorrow.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/gl7OLYHLDW — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 14, 2022

#IranProtests: Protesters destroy statute of Ayatollah Khomeini—the founder of the Islamic Republic—in Neishabour, northeast Iran.



Video posted online on Oct 14. #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/WP5lbTmkKW — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) October 14, 2022

For decades #IranLobby tried to put lipstick on #ISIS, but this is what the Iranian regime really looks like.

Islamic Republic of #Iran is a rouge theocracy, a leading state sponsor of terrorism & human rights abuser.#مهسا_امینی#MahsaAmini #Mahsa_Amini #IranProtests #OpIran pic.twitter.com/lJOSpTgFtd — Saman Arbabi (@SamanArbabi) October 14, 2022

Iran, EU, tussle over 'Western hypocrisy' on human rights

Iranian Foreign Minister's remark was made in the backdrop of European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen saying at Wednesday's briefing that it was “time to sanction those [in Iran] responsible for the repression of women.” French foreign minister Catherine Colonna, meanwhile, separately said that a unanimous agreement from the EU’s 27 member states would be needed to implement the asset freezes and travel bans on the Iranian regime entities. Furthermore, EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that he would hold a dialogue with Iran’s foreign minister Amir-Abdollahian to discuss the case of the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Amini, who died on September 16 after detention by Tehran's morality police' over her attire and "improper hijab."

Europe is considering “all the options at our disposal, including restrictive measures, to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have been responding to the demonstrations," tweeted Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief.

Iranian Foreign Minister, during the phone call with his European counterpart, made reference to Western-backed protest movements in Europe and elsewhere to justify the law and order situation in Iran. "Iran is not the land of velvet or colour coups," he said, as per the statement. "Iran is the anchor of lasting stability and security in the region," he justified. Furthermore, he said that "it's not right that in Europe, the most violent confrontation with riots is a good and acceptable act, but the same act within the legal framework in Iran is considered repression."

Borrell told his Iranian counterpart that "people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights". Iranian lawmakers have most blatantly criticised the Western "hypocrisy" over human rights as Borrell wrote on Twitter, "Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released." Further, the EU foreign policy chief reiterated that Tehran must restore "internet access, and accountability are needed".