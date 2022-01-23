Iran Vows To Strengthen Ties, Strategic Cooperation With Turkey For Regional Stability

Iran’s hardline conservative cleric leader Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to strengthen ties and bilateral relations with Turkey to ensure regional stability. In a telephonic dialogue with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, Jan. 22, Raisi suggested boosting Tehran-Ankara ties, as he said that the areas of mutual cooperation between two nations are numerous and diverse, Irn’s state news agency IRNA reported. “Tehran welcomes planning and programming for strategic cooperation with Turkey,” it said, quoting Raisi.

Iranian leader promised mutual respect and upholding the territorial integrity of both the countries as he labelled respect for national sovereignty as the most significant aspect for smooth and friendly relations between two countries. Territorial integrity stressed Raisi, is the only way to ensure long-term regional security and stability. "Iran has a long-term and comprehensive vision of relations and cooperation with Turkey, and we welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey," Raisi said in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Iran-Turkey & comprehensive economic cooperation

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meanwhile said that he has prepared a long list for comprehensive economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, all the while expressing enthusiasm for a visit to Tehran in near future. Erdogan iterated that the provision of energy for Turkey by Tehran “needs to be continuous” referring to the reports that Iran ordered the temporary suspension of natural gas flows that would hit Turkey’s supply.

Turkey’s state pipeline operator Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) had to order gas-fueled power plants to slash gas use by 40%. Erdogan meanwhile asked the industrial sites and power plants nationwide to slash gas use at a time of major household gas consumption during pandemic restrictions. Turkey considers Iran as a reliable provider of energy, Erdogan emphasized, adding that he intends to enhance the cooperation with Iran on the same, IRNA reported.

The Turkish leader also spoke about Iranian President Raisi's recent visit to Moscow and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The former expressed hope that the meeting would yeild positive results, that will soon be tangible in the entire region. Iran’s President Raisi had called his visit to Moscow a “turning point” in bilateral relations. “Turkey favours security cooperation with Iran,” Erdogan meanwhile reiterated.