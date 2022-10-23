Iran Warns To Take Legal Action Against US Over 'direct Involvement' In Ongoing Protests

Iran on Sunday said it will sue the United States over alleged “direct participation” in the Mahsa Amini protests that have swept across the country and have taken a violent form. Tehran also fired warnings at the UK and Saudi Arabia, asserting that their role will "not be ignored by the Islamic Republic’s justice system” in both hosting and supporting TV networks like BBC Persian and Iran International, whose coverage is aimed at “destroying public and private character" of the Iranian regime, according to Iranian media reports.

Anti-government protests have been swelling across Tehran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in morality police's custody. She was held at an "education center” where she was being educated on humility. Protesters, who have been leading the anti-hijab demonstrations have flooded the streets chanting “death to the dictator” referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. US President Joe Biden had thrown support behind the Iranian women and had slammed the hardline cleric Iranian regime as “perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters."

America 'the Great Satan' behind protests: Raisi

Iran's President, just days ago, reacted fiercely to US President Biden's support of the anti-regime and anti-hardline clergy structure protests that turned violent. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said that the remarks of the American president indicate that he is "inciting chaos, terror, and the destruction of another country." "It serves as a reminder of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic who called America 'the Great Satan',” Raisi said referring to the first supreme leader of Iran, late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei's stance on America.

Biden had hailed the Mahsa Amini protests and lauded the bravery of Iranian women. “I want you to know that we stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran, for real, for real,” Biden told reporters in California, adding that Iranians are protesting to “secure their very basic, fundamental rights.”

Khomenei, the strongest Iranian clerical leader yet under whom Iran became a symbol for fundamentalists throughout the Middle East, is known for the Islamic Revolution. Iran's most powerful voice, Khomenei, is often associated with "Death to America" slogans demonizing Western culture. the first Iranian supreme leader converted the Western-like Iranian society into an Islamic state ousting the then-political leader called the 'Shah' and ran the country as a theocracy from 1979 until his death in 1989.