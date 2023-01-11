Iranian Activist Sepideh Qolian Pens Down Letter About Brutal Atrocities In Iranian Prison

Prominent Iranian female activist, Sepideh Qolian narrated the brutality the prisoners are facing in a letter she wrote from jail. The activist made several explosive revelations about the atrocities the Iranian prisoners face in jail.

According to the BBC, Qolian penned down about how the authorities are forcing a confession from the detainees during the brutal interrogation process. The famous Iranian activist has been serving her prison sentence for the last 5 years. Qolian was jailed by the Iranian authorities in 2018, she was convicted of acting "against national security" for supporting an anti-regime strike.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Qolian was writing the letter from the Evin prison and also alluded to the current anti-hijab protests that have engulfed the country since September 2022. "In the fourth year of my imprisonment I can finally hear the footsteps of liberation from all across Iran,” she wrote in the letter. From the cracks of the Evin prison, the activist also applauded the slogan of 'Woman, Life, Freedom', and said, “The echoes of 'Woman, Life, Freedom' can be heard even through the thick walls of Evin prison.”

Her exam centre turned into a ‘torture and interrogation wing’

In the emotional letter, the Iranian activist talked about how she is pursuing law in the cultural wing of her prison. She also mentioned how she gives her exams in the wing. However, much to her dismay, the “cultural wing” has turned into a "torture and interrogation" building.

The activist exclaimed, “The exam room is filled with young boys and girls and the shouts of torturers can be heard.” In the letter, the activist talked about an instance from the winter of 2022, She wrote, “It's freezing cold and snowing, near the exit door of the building, a young boy blindfolded and wearing nothing but a thin grey T-shirt is sat in front of an interrogator.” "He's shaking and pleading: 'I swear to God I didn't beat anyone.' They want him to confess. As I am passing I shout: 'DO NOT confess,' and 'Death to you tyrants,” she added. There has been a significant rise in prisoners in the country following the eruption of the anti-hijab protests. According to Human Rights Activists News Agency, around 519 protestors lost their lives in the Iran protests.