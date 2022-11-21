Iranian Actor Arrested For Publishing Video In Support Of Anti-hijab Protesters

A day after posting a video of herself appearing without the mandatory hijab in public, popular Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani was arrested on Sunday, November 20. Iran International reported that a day before the arrest, Hengameh posted her video on Instagram, claiming that it is going to be her “last Instagram post”. She posted the video in support of the recent Iran protests.

In the post, Ghaziani wrote, “Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, Whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath.” In the video, Ghaziani can be seen without Hijab in public tying her hair. It is prohibited for women in Iran to be in public without a hijab.

Ghaziani’s arrest comes in light of the anti-hijab protests in Iran

The Iranian actress made this move amid the anti-hijab protests that continue to rage on in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini. The protest then witnessed a brutal crackdown by the Iranian administration which was condemned by people all around the world. Many EU states urged the Iranian administration to stop the violent crackdown of the anti-government protest. This opposition from the EU states led to many imposing sanctions on Iran over the issue.

It was earlier reported that the brutal crackdown of the anti-hijab protest by the Iranian administration also took the lives of around 58 children, according to a Human Rights group in Iran. UNICEF in a statement released on November 18 condemned the incident and wrote, “In Iran, UNICEF remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained,” adding, “This is terrifying and must stop.”