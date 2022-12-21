Iranian Actor Taraneh Alidoosti's Arrest Triggers Global Concern, Celebs Pen Open Letter

Taraneh Alidoosti's arrest by Iranian law enforcement has triggered wave of concern across the world. Alidoosti, 38, best-known globally for her role in The Salesman, was arrested by Iranian authorities for "spreading falsehood" about the ongoing anti-hijab protests. Actors, playwrights, directors and novelists from across the world have called for Taraneh Alidoosti's immediate release from Tehran's Evin prison.

Why was Taraneh Alidoosti arrested

Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested after she made an Instagram post expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old man executed for crimes allegedly committed during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death.

Alidoosti, on her Instagram, wrote: "His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity."

Iran's official Telegram handle said Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide "any documents in line with her claims".

Global celebrities write open letter

Several celebrities, including Emma Thompson, Mark Rylance, Mark Ruffalo, Ken Loach, Mike Lee Steve McQueen, Ian McKellen, have signed an open letter calling for Alidoosti's release.

The open letter states the people of Iran are not "distracted". "We are outraged, Taraneh Alidoosti, like all citizens of Iran, has a right to freedom of expression, freedom of association, and freedom from arbitrary arrest and detention. We hereby stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family."

"The Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas in order to distract her international peers," the signatories write, reported The Guardian. "Taraneh was arrested for her Instagram condemnation of Mohsen Shekari's execution, the first protester receiving a death sentence since nationwide protests began in September following the brutal police murder of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini."

Asghar Farhadi, the Oscar-winning director, has also called for Alidoosti's release. "I have worked with Taraneh on four films and now she is in prison for her rightful support of her fellow countrymen and her opposition to the unjust sentences being issued."

"If showing such support is a crime, then tens of millions of people of this land are criminals. I stand with Taraneh and demand her release alongside that of my other fellow cineastes Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof and all the other lesser-known prisoners whose only crime is the attempt for a better life," Farhadi wrote.

Protests and the crackdown

The protests in Iran began in following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was detained by Iran's morality police, in September. Thousands took to the streets protesting the Iranian state's actions. Iranian law enforcement has brutally cracked down on the protests.

While Mohsen Shekari was the first person to be executed, Iran has also executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard. Iran's police say Rahnavard stabbed two members of its paramilitary, AP reported.

Alidoosti is not the only celebrity arrested in connection with the protests. Two other Iranian actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, and popular footballer Voria Ghafouri, were also arrested, but have since been released.

