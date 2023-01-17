Iranian Celebrity Chef Released On Bail After Arrest, Charges Still Unclear

The Iranian regime has released popular celebrity chef and Instagram influencer, Navab Ebrahimi on bail amid the rising anti-government protests in the country. According to Radio Free Europe, Ebrahim who is known for his video about Persian food was released after being detained by the Iranian authorities earlier this month. While the charges on which the popular chef was arrested are still not known, many speculate that he was arrested over an Instagram story.

According to HRANA human rights group in Iran, Ebrahimi had around 2.7 million followers on Instagram. However, his account disappeared immediately following his arrest. Earlier this month The Independent reported he was arrested and taken to the Evin prison, located in Iranian capital Tehran. The country has been witnessing a rise in arrests amid the raging anti-hijab protests.

Arrest over Persian cutlets?

While the Iranian authorities have not mentioned any reason behind Ebrahimi’s arrest, many believe he has been arrested over an Instagram story. According to the Independent, the popular chef's arrest came after he posted a recipe of Persian cutlets on the day the country was commemorating the third anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani, the former General of the Revolutionary Guards. As per reports, Ebrahim posted the images of the cutlets in reference to the “manner” in which Soleimani was killed. In 2020, the Iraninan General died after being hit by a US drone strike on January 3.

When the chef was arrested earlier this month, many prominent personalities came out in his support. The Iranian filmmaker Nik Yousefi who was arrested in October 2022, took to Twitter to condemn the administration. He wrote, “The cooking instructor was arrested on Wednesday, January 4, for unknown reasons after placing a few stories in front of his workplace, and after sealing his cafe, he was taken to Evin by security agents. Now his Instagram with more than 2.7 million followers is unavailable."