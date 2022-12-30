Iranian Chess Player Sara Khadem Moving To Spain After Competing Without Hijab: Report

Sara Khadem, who is one of Iran’s most prominent female chess players, is reportedly planning to relocate to Spain, shortly after she was photographed participating in an international-level tournament without her hijab. According to sources who spoke to Spanish news outlet El País, Khadem was hesitant to fly back to her homeland after the match due to a fear of retaliation by the Iranian regime.

Therefore, Khadem, along with her husband Ardeshir Ahmadi and their child will move to an undisclosed city in Spain. While the report states that Khadem and her family own a house in the country, it is still unclear if they have received residency. The news of her potential relocation erupted after Sara Khadem, who is in the top 10 chess player list in Iran and holds a worldwide rank of 804, appeared on the second day of the Blitz Chess championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan without her traditional headscarf, The Guardian reported.

Following the defiant act, the 25-year-old has joined the list of Iranian sportswomen who have stood in solidarity with the women of Iran to defy Iran’s oppressive regime. Anti-government and anti-hijab demonstrations have enveloped the nation since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. She later died in police custody on September 16, thus sparking the release of pent-up anger and frustration among the women of Iran.

Iranian sportswomen ditch their hijabs

Earlier in October, Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi was welcomed with applause at the Tehran airport after she participated in a competition in South Korea without her hijab. However, she later went on to apologize and said that the headscarf fell off inadvertently, which made activists speculate that she was forced by Iranian authorities to issue the apology.

Another sportswoman revered for a similar act of defiance is archer Parmida Ghasemi, who was seen taking her headscarf off during an awards ceremony in Tehran. However, she went on to justify that she was unaware that the hijab had slipped down her head.